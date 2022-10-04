How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 5

After five weeks of football, the Michigan Wolverines are cruising and are 5-0 after beating Iowa at Kinnick. As we near the midway point of the regular season, let’s check in on how the Wolverines’ 2022 opponents did this week.

Colorado State: Bye week

Hawaii: Bye week

UConn: 19-14 W against Fresno State

UConn picked up its second win of the season with a big upset over Fresno State. The Huskies were 23-point home dogs in this one and came out on top for a huge win. That could give Jim Mora’s program some momentum.

Maryland/Michigan State: Maryland wins 27-13

Maryland is off to a very solid start to the 2022 season as it improved to 4-1 with a win against Michigan State. The Spartans clearly aren’t nearly as good as last year, but that’s still a great win for the Terps and it was a fairly convincing win as well.

As for the Spartans...wow. A top-15 program to enter the season and now suffering from three straight losses by double digits. Things are not looking good in East Lansing. Mel Tucker has a lot of work to do to make that $95 million look earned.

Indiana/Nebraska: Nebraska wins 35-21

Indiana was lucky to get off to a 3-0 start and it’s beginning to show after two straight losses against Cincinnati and now a struggling Nebraska team. The Hoosiers are 3-2, but this is more like a 1-4 team. Michigan should dominate them this weekend.

As for the Huskers, it had to feel good to get in the win column. It’s been a rough start for Nebraska, but it took care of business and got a conference win for the first time since Oct. 2, 2021 against Northwestern.

Penn State: 17-7 W against Northwestern

Penn State got a battle from the Wildcats, but ultimately got the job done. The game was played in a monsoon, as both teams combined for eight turnovers, five coming from Penn State. It’s hard to take away a lot from a game played in these conditions, but Penn State looks good through five games.

The Nittany Lions have a bye week and will officially be undefeated heading into the Big House.

Rutgers/Ohio State: Ohio State wins 49-10

Rutgers jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but that was about the only positive for the Scarlet Knights from the game. Ohio State was a 39-point favorite and won by 39. This one had no surprises. Ohio State: good. Rutgers: Not good, but better than past Rutgers.

Illinois: 34-10 W against Wisconsin

How about Illinois? Bret Bielema took his squad into Madison against his former team and dominated, and got Paul Chryst booted in the process. Illinois is now 4-1 and a bad call against Indiana away from being undefeated. After two weeks of conference play, there are no West teams that are 2-0. The Illini could make a run at the division crown.