Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 4

Week 4 in the NFL was soul-crushing for those of us that are tortured Lions fans. However, for several former Wolverines, it was a breakout week. In addition, last week I mentioned how surprising it was that we hadn’t mentioned Tom Brady yet. This week, he was too good to ignore.

Without further ado, here are three of the top performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Tom Brady, QB Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady has had a relatively quiet start to the season this year after coming out of “retirement.” On Sunday Night Football, he was anything but quiet. Brady went 39-of-52 for 385 yards and three touchdowns. This was easily his best performance of the season.

Unfortunately, Brady was outdueled by Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers, 41-31.

Rashan Gary, OLB Green Bay Packers

Gary has truly blossomed into a star for the Packers in his fourth year in the league. On Sunday against the Mac Jones-less Patriots, Gary lived in the New England backfield. He accounted for seven tackles (four of which were solo) and two sacks. He also recorded a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, as he essentially ripped the ball out of back quarterback Bailey Zappe’s hands.

Gary and the Packers went on to beat the Patriots, 27-24, in overtime.

Nico Collins, WR Houston Texans

Many had projected a breakout year of sorts for Nico Collins in his sophomore campaign with the Texans. While that has been slow to develop, he has shown signs of progress of late. On Sunday, Collins recorded three catches for 82 yards (a career-high). While he has only logged one touchdown on his young career, it’s only a matter of time before the red zone targets start kicking in.

Collins and the Texans put up a good fight before succumbing to the Chargers, 34-24.

Honorable Mentions: Devin Bush, LB Pittsburgh: 6 tackles, 1 QB hit; Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Cleveland: 5 receptions, 71 yards;