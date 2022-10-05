Reports: Michigan special teamers Caden Kolesar, William Wagner out for the season

According to numerous reports, the Michigan Wolverines football team is expecting to be without a couple key special teams players for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Caden Kolesar, who is vital on kick and punt returns, will be sidelined after suffering a knee injury at Iowa over the weekend. This news was first reported by The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, and the report detailed Kolesar tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during punt coverage. A surgery is planned in the near future.

Long snapper William Wagner will also miss the remainder of the year after suffering an injury on the same play that Kolesar was injured. Junior long snapper Greg Tarr will take over for the injured Wagner. This news was reported by On3’s Anthony Broome ($).

Special teams are often overlooked, but losing these two players is a massive blow to one of the best special teams units in the country. Kolesar blocked a punt in the win over UConn earlier this season and also has seen time at the safety position during his career, intercepting a pass in last year’s Big Ten Championship.

Meanwhile, Wagner has been incredibly steady at the long snapper position since taking over for current Washington Commander Camaron Cheeseman when he departed to the NFL following the 2019 season.

These two injuries add to the growing list for the Wolverines, as they have been dealing with the injury bug before the season even began. Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green has yet to suit up in 2022, quarterback Cade McNamara isn’t expected back in the near future, and tight end Erick All hasn’t played the last two games. Roman Wilson also suffered an injury last week against Iowa and it isn’t clear if he will play this weekend at Indiana.

Left guard Trevor Keegan and running back Donovan Edwards have also missed time this year, but returned last weekend. Karsen Barnhart also is healthy again after suffering an injury in Week 1, but did not play last week.