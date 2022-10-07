Michigan’s jersey combo revealed for Indiana game

Look good, feel good. Feel good, play good.

When Michigan squares off against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon, they’ll be wearing a jersey combo that is turning into a fan favorite.

Michigan will be wearing maize pants with a white jersey along with white accessories and socks.

Michigan’s really started to mix up their uniform combinations the past couple seasons, from all maize to all blue, to maize pants on the road, to blue pants on the road.

Last week the Wolverines opted to wear blue pants against Iowa on the road with a white jersey, but they’re mixing it up a week after in Bloomington. Michigan had a similar jersey combo against Penn State and Michigan State last season.

Looking ahead to next week, a home tilt against undefeated Penn State and a game that is a maize out, it’ll be interesting to see if Michigan goes with all-blue uniforms to stand out amongst an all-maize crowd. No matter what uniform combo the team decides to roll with on a given week, the main thing is they finish the day with a win and remain undefeated.

Michigan at Indiana kicks off at noon Saturday on Fox.