 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Roman Wilson, others out for Michigan vs. Indiana

Wilson is out against the Hoosiers.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
Maryland v Michigan Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson did not make the trip to Bloomington for Michigan’s game against Indiana.

The good news is Wilson’s absence isn’t expected to linger. The unfortunate part is Indiana has one of the worst pass defenses in the nation, and Wilson is always a big play threat down the field. Wilson has 12 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns this season with an astounding 18.7 yards per reception. Wilson has become a go-to target for quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Expect Andrel Anthony to receive more snaps today, another wideout who has good chemistry with McCarthy.

Other Wolverines didn’t make the trip, including Cade McNamara, Erick All, and Nikhai Hill-Green.

Another injury worth keeping an eye on is at the all-important and unheralded position of long snapper. William Wagner is out. We’ll see how this impacts Michigan in the punting and kicking game. A long snapper can really make the difference in the entire operation.

We’ll continue to update you on injuries throughout the afternoon.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...