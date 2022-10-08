Roman Wilson, others out for Michigan vs. Indiana

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson did not make the trip to Bloomington for Michigan’s game against Indiana.

Roman Wilson is not playing today. Expected back next week. But to clarify some rumors/reports, he is NOT in concussion protocol. — The Michigan Insider (@michiganinsider) October 8, 2022

The good news is Wilson’s absence isn’t expected to linger. The unfortunate part is Indiana has one of the worst pass defenses in the nation, and Wilson is always a big play threat down the field. Wilson has 12 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns this season with an astounding 18.7 yards per reception. Wilson has become a go-to target for quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Expect Andrel Anthony to receive more snaps today, another wideout who has good chemistry with McCarthy.

Other Wolverines didn’t make the trip, including Cade McNamara, Erick All, and Nikhai Hill-Green.

Confirmed from a team spokesman: Erick All, Cade McNamara, Nikhai Hill-Green and Roman Wilson are among those who didn’t make the trip. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 8, 2022

Another injury worth keeping an eye on is at the all-important and unheralded position of long snapper. William Wagner is out. We’ll see how this impacts Michigan in the punting and kicking game. A long snapper can really make the difference in the entire operation.

Long snapper Greg Tarr on the field at IU working practicing snaps. Starter William Wagner is out. Was told he suffered an injury on the same play as Caden Kolesar's injury at Iowa. — angelique (@chengelis) October 8, 2022

We’ll continue to update you on injuries throughout the afternoon.