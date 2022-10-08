Trente Jones leaves Michigan vs. Indiana on cart

The hits and injuries keep coming for Michigan Football. In the second quarter against Indiana right tackle Trente Jones went down with an injury.

The back of Jones’ leg was rolled up on and a significant bend took place with the brunt of the force impacting the back of his leg in the knee region. While I’m no medical expert, it looked pretty bad. Jones was down on the field a few minutes before leaving the field on a cart.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has praised Jones’ improvement lately and said Michigan’s offensive line had its best game yet last week against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

We’ll provide an update when we receive one.