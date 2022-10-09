Turning Point of the Game: Indiana

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines remain perfect as they improved to 6-0 after defeating Indiana on the road, 31-10.

The Wolverines started off the game with a bang, with an impressive 50-yard run from Blake Corum to set up Michigan’s first touchdown of the game. It seemed Michigan would run the Hoosiers out of their own stadium, but Indiana put up much more of a fight than perhaps many of us expected. The Hoosiers’ second possession of the game resulted in their lone touchdown of the afternoon. The Wolverines and Hoosiers then traded field goals to be tied going into the half.

It’s not out of place to say the first half of the game left a lot to be desired. Michigan was a 22-point favorite going into this game, yet nothing seemed to be going right for the Wolverines. This is why Michigan’s second touchdown of the game is this week’s turning point of the game.

The Wolverines started at their own 2-yard line, but then a false start pinned them at their own 1. Michigan was looking at a 3rd and 8 situation, but then J.J. McCarthy connected with Ronnie Bell for a 14-yard gain for the first down. Two plays later McCarthy found Andrel Anthony for a 17-yard gain and after, Corum rushed for 18 yards to get into Indiana territory.

Once again finding themselves in a 3rd and long situation, McCarthy kept the ball to rush nine yards for the first down. After a two-yard gain from Corum, McCarthy connected with Cornelius Johnson for a 29-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score.

There were multiple moments during this possession from Michigan that earned the right to be the turning point, but I think the capability of McCarthy and company to move the ball 99 yards for the go ahead score centered the team and ensured the Wolverines’ win.

A close second place would be the defensive effort from Michigan in the second half, shutting out the Hoosiers in the process. Even after Michigan’s lone turnover in the game, the Wolverines forced Indiana three and out.

Michigan’s defense recorded seven sacks, tying a game-high this season, along with four quarterback hurries. Indiana was also held to 222 total yards and only 19 rushing yards, and forced to punt four times in a row during the second half before turning it over on downs to end the game. It was a much more sound defensive performance from Michigan coming out of the half.

Let us know what you think was the moment that sealed the game for Michigan in the comments below!