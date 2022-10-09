Michigan football drops in latest AP Poll

After earning their sixth win of the season on Saturday against the Indiana Hoosiers, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are already bowl eligible.

Despite remaining undefeated, they have fallen to No. 5 in the AP Poll.

After starting the season ranked eighth in the poll, the Wolverines have remained in the top-five the rest of the year, including being ranked fourth for five straight weeks.

Clemson was able to edge out Michigan in the poll and take the No. 4 spot after beating Boston College on the road, 31-3. Georgia retook its position as the No. 1 team in the country, with Ohio State (No. 2) and Alabama (No. 3) close behind.

The only other Big Ten teams ranked in the poll are Penn State (No. 10) and Illinois, who made its AP Poll debut at No. 24. Purdue (34), Minnesota (5) and Maryland (4) also earned votes in this week’s poll.

Many national college football media members have criticized the Wolverines for not playing a very challenging schedule, but they have a tough matchup this week with the Penn State Nittany Lions. It’ll be a Maize Out at the Big House, as that game is set to be broadcast on FOX for Big Noon Kickoff.