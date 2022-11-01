How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 9

The Michigan Wolverines are 8-0 and all of college football is starting to heat up, as the final month of the regular season is upon us!

Here is how Michigan’s 2022 opponents did this past week.

Colorado State: 49-10 L against Boise State

Colorado State had looked better in its previous three games winning two of three after going winless the first four weeks, but it was a rough showing against Boise this past weekend. The Rams are now 2-6.

Hawaii: 27-20 L against Wyoming

Hawaii put up a good fight against Wyoming by getting out to a 10-0 lead around the halfway point of the second quarter, but Wyoming was able to come back and secure the victory. The Rainbow Warriors are now 2-7 on the season.

UConn: 13-3 W against Boston College

UConn is currently 4-5, which may not sound good, but this is a huge improvement for the Huskies. Boston College certainly isn’t a good team, but it’s a Power 5 win nonetheless, and something to build on for the UConn program.

Maryland: Bye week

Iowa: 33-13 W against Northwestern

The Hawkeyes put up more points than they have in any other game this season, but it did come against arguably the worst team in the Big Ten. Still, this was a good game for Iowa and a complete performance.

The Hawkeyes are now 4-4, and 2-3 in the conference.

Indiana: Bye week

Penn State/Ohio State: Ohio State wins 44-31

Penn State gave the Buckeyes a battle. It was the turnovers that killed the Nittany Lions in this one as Ohio State won the turnover battle 4-0.

Penn State took a 21-16 lead with 9:26 left in the game, but a fumble and pick-six allowed the Buckeyes to pull away and win the game. But this game proved Ohio State is certainly a beatable team. It’s going to be a dog fight on Nov. 26.

Rutgers: 31-0 L against Minnesota

Rutgers is fighting for a .500 record this season and fell to an even 4-4 on the year after a blowout loss at Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights are better than the past, but the Wolverines shouldn’t have any problems in Piscataway this weekend.

Illinois/Nebraska: Illinois wins, 26-9

Illinois didn’t have any issues on the road and cruised to a victory at Nebraska. The Illini continue to impress and look poised to represent the West in Indianapolis.

Illinois has Michigan State and Purdue, both at home, before heading to Ann Arbor. If Illinois wins both of those home games, we’ll have quite the clash on our hands. That game is also the week before Michigan plays Ohio State, adding to the intrigue of the end of the year.