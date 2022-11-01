Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 8

It was a pretty uneventful weekend for the Michigan contingent in the NFL this past weekend. Defenses across the country struggled as points were easy to come by throughout the league. With a vast majority of former Wolverines being on the defensive side of the ball, we don’t have tons of great options to choose from.

Here are three of the top performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Josh Uche, OLB, New England Patriots

Uche played a specialist role during his time in Ann Arbor, playing predominantly on passing downs. Now in his third year in the NFL, he has continued to be a specialist and not an every-down type of player. On Sunday, Uche had his most notable game of the season by recording two solo tackles and a sack. The sack was his first sack since Sept. 2021.

Uche and the Patriots dispatched the New York Jets (just like they always do), 22-17.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns

DPJ has solidly slid in to the WR2 slot in Cleveland’s offense behind Amari Cooper. On Monday Night Football, he hauled in four receptions for 81 yards which resulted in a season-high in yardage. Peoples-Jones has struggled to find the end zone a bit, causing him to be an unreliable fantasy football option. However, if he continues to produce at the level he has been, the touchdowns will come.

DPJ and Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals with ease, 32-13.

Jabrill Peppers, S New England Patriots

Peppers got off to a somewhat quiet start in his tenure with the Patriots. Having struggled with injuries throughout his pro career, this really feels like a make it or break it year for him. On Sunday, he had his best game of the season, recording a season-high eight tackles.

Honorable Mentions: Tom Brady, QB New England: 26/44, 325 yards, 1 TD; Rashan Gary, OLB Green Bay: 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection; Cesar Ruiz, G/C New Orleans Saints: No stats