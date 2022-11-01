Mel Tucker, MSU AD announce suspensions of four more players involved in tunnel assault

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller released a statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing more suspensions in the aftermath of the tunnel assault at Michigan Stadium which has left Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows injured.

Michigan State has now suspended Jacoby Windmon, Justin White, Malcolm Jones, and Brandon Wright. They join Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young who were suspended by the program on Sunday night.

Joint Statement from Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/xJNZDHqQLS — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) November 1, 2022

