Mel Tucker, MSU AD announce suspensions of four more players involved in tunnel assault

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and athletic director Alan Haller released a statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing more suspensions in the aftermath of the tunnel assault at Michigan Stadium which has left Michigan players Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows injured.
Michigan State has now suspended Jacoby Windmon, Justin White, Malcolm Jones, and Brandon Wright. They join Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young who were suspended by the program on Sunday night.
Joint Statement from Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/xJNZDHqQLS— Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) November 1, 2022
Statement
Michigan State University athletics and the football program are committed to the highest level of sportsmanship. As we continue to gather and review electronic evidence of the altercations between Michigan State and University of Michigan student-athletes on October 29, 2022, we are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright. The suspensions are effective immediately.
We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.
The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community is our number one priority.
Thank you for your continued collaboration and support as we move forward together.
