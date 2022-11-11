Cade McNamara has surgery after ‘serious knee injury’

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara suffered an injury versus UConn back in Week 3 and hasn’t played since. Now we know McNamara won’t be suiting up again for a while after he announced he had surgery.

“Turns out I have been dealing with a serious injury since the idle of last season,” McNamara said in the statement. “Then after suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Sadly I was unable to heal properly but thanks to Dr. ElAttrache he was able help me determine exactly what I needed to do to come back the best version of myself. What lies ahead is a lot of work and rehab but I will come back better than ever!”

It appears the surgery was handled by a notable doctor in Neal S. ElAttrache, who happens to be the is the head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams.

McNamara finishes the 2022 season with 180 yards passing along with one touchdown and one interception. McNamara was an integral part of Michigan’s 2021 Big Ten Championship season and was named a team captain in August. The following month McNamara lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy before being injured in the third game of the season.

We wish McNamara a speedy recovery and all the best moving forward.