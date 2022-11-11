Uniform combination released for Michigan’s matchup with Nebraska on Saturday

The Michigan Wolverines are all business heading into their matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon. They’ll be wearing all blues, including blue socks, for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff:

The last time Michigan was in Ann Arbor, it wore a similar look, but with yellow socks. The blue uniform and blue pants combo has been a favorite in the Big House this season, and it’s such a clean look. The contrast with the all white from Michigan State a few weeks ago made for a pleasant viewing. Hopefully Nebraska doesn’t pull anything weird and we get a similar look on Saturday.

Next week against Illinois at home will be the final time the Wolverines get to show off the blue jersey in the regular season. My guess is it will be a similar look to this one, as the blue-on-blue has been worn for the past three home games. They also paired white-on-white last week against Rutgers on the road, so it looks like it’s a trend the players and equipment staff enjoy.

Michigan is heavily favored as Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Kickoff from Ann Arbor on Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.