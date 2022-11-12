Injury report: Michigan expecting multiple starters back for Nebraska game, missing others

The Michigan Wolverines were down several key contributors last weekend at Rutgers, but are expecting some of them back today when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Among those returning today are starting left tackle Ryan Hayes, according to Jon Jansen, who was replaced last weekend by redshirt sophomore Jeff Persi. Unfortunately, the man who usually plays right next to him — left guard Trevor Keegan — is expected to miss today’s contest after suffering an injury last Saturday. Expect redshirt freshman Giovanni El-Hadi to start at left guard.

Finally along the offensive line, right tackle Trente Jones is expected to play in this one after missing the last couple games with a lower body injury.

Another Wolverine who did not play last week that is expected to suit up today is safety Makari Paige, who also missed the Rutgers game. Jaylen Harrell is also dressed and expected to play. However, linebacker Kalel Mullings will remain out this week.

The surprise scratch from today’s game is senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who played throughout last week’s game. Expect true freshman Colston Loveland to receive significant snaps this afternoon.

Finally, wide receiver Roman Wilson, who missed last week’s game, will return to action today.

Stick with Maize n Brew as more injury developments roll in closer to kickoff.