Game thread: No. 3 Michigan vs. Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers: Both programs rank among the top-10 programs in terms of all-time wins, all-time winning percentage, total Heisman winners and consensus All-Americans.

Despite their blue-blood status, the 2022 iterations of these two teams couldn’t be more different. The Wolverines are ranked No. 3 and are in pursuit of championships. Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers fired their one-time golden boy head coach Scott Frost, are without their starting quarterback and are one loss away from being eliminated from bowl consideration.

While, as a team, Nebraska might not sow fear in the hearts of its opponents, the Cornhuskers have a pair of quality offensive players who could test the Wolverines: Anthony Grant and Trey Palmer. Also, there has been a healthy debate in the Michigan fan community about whether Blake Corum should still take the lion’s share of the carries when his team is such a heavy favorite. Should the staff save his legs for the Illinois and Ohio State games, or should they let him loose to win the Heisman?

We’ll see how much fight the Cornhuskers have in them and if the Wolverines can stay focused enough to win this game convincingly shortly.

Game Info

Teams: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Location: Michigan Stadium Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m.

Television: ABC

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -30.5; O/U: 49.5

Today’s question: How heavily will the Wolverines rely on Blake Corum?

With Hendon Hooker and C.J. Stroud struggling last week, Corum has a legitimate chance to make a Heisman push. While it’s notoriously a quarterback award, he has put up numbers that surpass the previous two running back Heisman winners. He can win it, but is it worth the risk for Michigan? With every hit he takes, Corum risks injury and jeopardizes Michigan’s chances of taking home some serious hardware in December and January.

This is an intriguing debate that fans can have on forums like Maize n Brew, but what matters most are the decisions made by the coaching staff. If I had to guess, he will be toting the ball regularly in this one. Harbaugh has established a run-the-air-out-of-the-ball identity, and who better to have as the centerpiece of that strategy than Corum?

