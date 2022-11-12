Donovan Edwards exits early vs. Nebraska, no status update following game

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards left Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska with some type of ailment.

Edwards didn’t play in the second half, instead Michigan leaned on Blake Corum heavily and received contributions from C.J. Stokes, Isaiah Gash, and Tavierre Dunlap.

Word is Donovan Edwards is "a little banged up."

Not certain but sounds like they're being cautious. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 12, 2022

Edwards could be seen on Michigan’s sideline throughout the second half rooting on teammates and staying loose, but he never came back in. During Jim Harbaugh’s postgame presser Harbaugh was asked about Edwards’ status, and he said he didn’t have an update.

Maybe Michigan sat Edwards out due to being precautions in the cold against an opponent they were able to handle fairly easily, or maybe it’ll keep him out next week. We shall see. If Edwards does miss the game against Illinois expect C.J. Stokes to pick up some carries to relieve Blake Corum.

Edwards finished the game with two carries for 13 yards.