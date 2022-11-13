Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Illinois

The Michigan Wolverines’ game next weekend against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Big House will kickoff on ABC at noon, the program tweeted on Sunday morning.

Illinois is a step up in competition for the Wolverines, as the last team with any sort of pulse they played was Penn State in mid-October. However, the Illini have lost two straight games to mediocre Big Ten teams (Michigan State, Purdue) and may have lost star running back Chase Brown due to an injury late in the game yesterday.

Meanwhile for the Wolverines, they are 10-0 for the first time since 2006 and have really hit a stride with their run game and suffocating defense. They ran for nearly 300 yards on Saturday against Nebraska and gave up just three points the entire game. The second-half surge continued as well, as the Wolverines have now outscored their last five opponents 117-3 in the final 30 minutes of play.

Pending some weird voodoo magic, Michigan should be 11-0 heading into Columbus with a trip to Indianapolis on the line.