Turning Point of the Game: Nebraska

After their 34-3 win over Nebraska, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006. This game wasn’t perfect, and it’s clear Michigan still has some things to fix heading into the final games of the regular season. At the same time, the contrast between these two programs was noticeable.

The Wolverines were able to sustain a 80-yard drive on their opening series. This setup Blake Corum’s lone touchdown of the game. Michigan were then unable to come up with another scoring drive until about five minutes into the second quarter, forced to punt twice in the first half.

While this game was predictably all Michigan, there was still a moment that sealed the win for the Wolverines.

The Cornhuskers went scoreless in the second half. After forcing Michigan off the field in its opening drive out of halftime, Nebraska also ended up punting the ball. Its inability to move the ball and generate scoring drives eventually cost them in the long run.

Arguably any of Michigan’s scoring drives had an direct impact on the outcome of this game, but it was its second score that stood out among the rest. The Wolverines, after striking first in the first quarter, would end up punting their next two drives.

After forcing a quick three and out for the Cornhuskers, the Wolverines took over at their own 34. Corum rattled off a few carries to move Michigan to its own 46. J.J. McCarthy connected with tight end Colston Loveland on a 28-yard pass to move Michigan into Nebraska’s territory.

Corum then rushed for 12 yards, his longest carry of the game, to set Michigan up at the Nebraska 9-yard line. On first and goal, McCarthy found Ronnie Bell in the end zone for Michigan’s second touchdown of the game.

After coming up short on two drives in a row, this sustained scoring drive that resulted in Bell’s lone touchdown is this week’s Turning Point of the Game. It gave Michigan a solid cushion, while reinvigorating the offense.

Saturday afternoon’s contest was a tad forgettable. The Wolverines did all the right things to ensure victory, but it will hardly be a game that people will recall from this year. They beat a weaker team like they were supposed to and remain unbeaten.

Michigan will now shift focus to the Illinois Fighting Illini for their home finale next weekend. Illinois has lost two in a row and will seek an upset on the road to try and remain in the race for the Big Ten West.