Michigan remains in top five in AP Poll after win over Nebraska

The 10-0 Michigan Wolverines have been playing some really dominant football, and that reflects in this week’s AP Poll, as they are ranked No. 3 for the second consecutive week.

This comes after a decisive 34-3 victory over Nebraska, where the Wolverines held Nebraska scoreless in the second half while rushing for 264 yards. This is the eighth time this season the Wolverines won by 21 points or more.

There’s no movement at the top of the poll this week, with Georgia (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2), TCU (No. 4) and Tennessee (No. 5) rounding out the rest of the top five.

After an impressive 30-0 win over Maryland, Penn State has climbed up to No. 11, making Michigan’s 41-17 win over them a few weeks back even more impressive.

After being ranked the last five weeks, Illinois has fallen out of the top-25 after consecutive home losses to Michigan State and Purdue. The Illini earned 13 votes in the most recent poll, with Minnesota also receiving seven.

The Wolverines have two more noon games to close out their regular season schedule, as they face Illinois at home on Senior Day before heading to Columbus for The Game on Nov. 26.