ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan with two games remaining

Heading into the final two games of the regular season, Michigan continues to hold steady in the updated ESPN Power Football Index (FPI) rankings. The Michigan Wolverines rank No. 4 in both the overall ranking and in combined offensive, defensive and special teams efficiency. They are two spots behind the Ohio State Buckeyes in both of those metrics.

According to the FPI, Michigan has a 23.9% chance of winning out, a 30.1% chance of winning the Big Ten East, a 26.5% chance of winning the Big Ten outright and, interestingly, a 65% chance of making the College Football Playoff. Also of note is that ESPN gives Michigan the third-best odds to win the National Championship at 13.5%. As for Michigan’s chances in the last two games of the regular season, take a look below:

Nov. 19 Illinois: 90.7% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 30.4% chance of winning