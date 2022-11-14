 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan RB Blake Corum giving away turkeys for second straight Thanksgiving

The junior tailback is giving back to the community yet again.

By Von Lozon
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Michigan at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the second consecutive year, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum is giving back to the community in a big way by handing out Thanksgiving turkeys to those in the area that need them the most.

The second annual Giving Back 2 Give Thanks event is this upcoming Sunday, Nov. 20. There are two locations for the giveaway — Sycamore Meadows Apartments in Ypsilanti from noon-1 p.m., and Parkridge Park in Ypsilanti from 2-3 p.m.

Originally, 150 turkeys and 150 gallons of milk were set to be given away, but that has since increased to 250.

This is simply awesome for the Heisman hopeful running back to do for members of the community. Corum did this last year and it doesn’t surprise me he wants to do it again.

If you or someone you know may be looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, look no further than this turkey giveaway by Corum.

