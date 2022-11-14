Jim Harbaugh confirms Cade McNamara’s out for season

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara shared on social media last week that he underwent successful surgery after suffering a serious knee injury earlier in the season.

McNamara was injured in Week 4 against UConn and hasn’t played since. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, the head physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about McNamara’s injury prognosis and the surgery.

“He underwent the surgery, and seems that it’s successful and we’re supporting him in all rehab from here,” Harbaugh said. “But very happy there was a successful surgery.”

Harbaugh was asked if this means McNamara is out for the season, which he confirmed.

McNamara, a captain, was an integral part of Michigan’s Big Ten Championship season in 2021 and will finish this year with 180 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception.

With McNamara sidelined, Davis Warren has emerged as starting QB J.J. McCarthy’s backup. Warren’s 5-of-9 for 89 yards this season with 30 yards rushing.