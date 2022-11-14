Michigan and Jim Harbaugh extend deepest sympathies after three Virginia football players killed

Horrible news has come out of Charlottesville, Virginia, where three Virginia Cavaliers football players were tragically killed in a shooting on campus.

The three Cavaliers football players who lost their lives are receiver Lavel Davis Jr., receiver Devin Chandler, and defensive end/linebacker D’Sean Perry.

On Monday afternoon Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh started his press conference by expressing his sadness over the news and showed support for the University of Virginia.

“My thoughts, my prayers, a piece of my heart goes out to those who tragically lost their lives at the University of Virginia today,” Harbaugh said. “Our football program extends its deepest sympathies to the families of those who were killed and those who were shot. Also to the Virginia football program and to Virginia University.”

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was on the Virginia team in 2018, has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Two other students were shot, with one in good condition and one in critical condition.

Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi was on the Virginia team from 2019-2021 before transferring to Michigan this season. Harbaugh said that Michigan is supporting Oluwatimi.

“Few words can express our sympathy at a time like this, but we’re here to help and support our players. Olu, it’s been a tough night for him and he’s been in contact with his teammates there but we send our thoughts and prayers.”

Michigan tight end Joel Honigford was asked if has been able to talk to Oluwatimi, Honigord expressed his support for his teammate and Virginia.

“This is more than just a game and the loss of life is not okay and is really just a tragedy,” Honigford said. “Being there for him, because those are his former teammates, but praying and thinking about those families as well that are going through that.”

We here at Maize n Brew send love to the University of Virginia and all those who have been impacted by this tragedy.