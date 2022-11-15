How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 11

This week in college was especially chaotic in the Big Ten West. A couple weeks ago, it looked like Illinois had the West locked up. Now, not so much.

The Illini have lost back-to-back games and find themselves in a four-way tie for first place. Illinois has to travel to Michigan next week, too, where the Illini are big underdogs.

That’s just one of the Wolverines’ opponents on the season, let’s check in on how they all did this weekend:

Colorado State: 14-13 L against Wyoming

Colorado State had a fourth quarter lead in this one but just couldn’t finish it out. The Rams are now 2-8 on the year.

Hawaii: 41-34 L against Utah State

Hawaii put up a good fight against Utah State, but it just wasn’t enough. It’s been rough this season for the Rainbow Warriors, who are now 2-9 this season.

UConn: 36-33 W against Liberty

Writing about the UConn game each week just keeps getting better and better. The Huskies are the feel good story in college football this year.

UConn was a two-touchdown underdog and took out Liberty, who was ranked 19th in the AP. UConn is now bowl eligible as that was the sixth win of the season. What a job by Jim Mora in his first year as head coach.

Maryland/Penn State: Penn State wins 30-0

Michigan’s dominant win over Penn State is looking better and better each week. The Nittany Lions should get to 10-2 and earn a New Year’s Six birth.

Maryland has a tough one again next week against Ohio State, but the Terrapins will be heading to a bowl game no matter what happens these last two weeks.

Iowa: 24-10 W against Wisconsin

It’s been a tough year for the Hawkeyes, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but they have looked better the last few weeks. After the win, the Hawkeyes are now tied for first place in the Big Ten West.

Indiana/Ohio State: Ohio State wins 56-14

Ohio State looked much better this week dismantling the Hoosiers. The weather was bad this week as well, but it didn’t hinder the Buckeyes like it has in the past. Ohio State travels to Maryland this week before the big one.

Indiana has had a rough season and it continued Saturday. It’ll be tough for the Hoosiers to find another win this season.

Michigan State/Rutgers: Michigan State wins 27-21

The Spartans are heating up as we approach the end of the season with two straight wins. With just two weeks left of the regular season, Michigan State still has a lot to play for as one more win will get the Spartans to a bowl game.

Rutgers would love to get to the bowl season as well, but now sitting at 4-6, it’ll be tough.

Illinois: 31-24 L against Purdue

The Michigan-Illinois game coming up this week looked like it would be a potential top-10 matchup a couple weeks ago. Now, the Illini have lost two in a row and it even looks like they could’ve squandered its hopes of winning the West.

The Illini are part of the four-way tie for first in the West, but it won’t be easy to win this week in Ann Arbor.