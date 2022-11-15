Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 10

For the first time this season, the pride of the former Michigan contingent in the NFL was the receiver group. I also easily could have included Aidan Hutchinson again as he continues to come into his own in the NFL. This week, I decided to spice things up and go entirely offense for this article.

Here are three of the top performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns

DPJ has had a bit of an up-and-down season, but Sunday was certainly a high point for him. Acting as the clear No. 1 receiver in the Cleveland offense this week, Peoples-Jones led the Browns in targets with nine, receptions with five, and yards with 99, the latter of which being a season high.

Sadly for DPJ, the Browns were smashed by the Miami Dolphins, 39-17.

Jon Runyan Jr., RG, Green Bay Packers

Runyan has undoubtedly become one of the surprise stars of the Michigan alumni in the NFL. Never truly a star in Ann Arbor, he has blossomed into a Pro-Bowl caliber offensive lineman in Green Bay. This week against Dallas, he didn’t allow a pressure and was the highest graded offensive lineman on the Packers’ line, according to PFF. He also paved the way for the Packers as a team to rush for 207 yards and a touchdown.

In an overtime thriller of sorts, Runyan and Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 31-28.

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Sunday provided sweet relief for Nico Collins. Having gone scoreless throughout the season up until this point, Collins finally obtained his first touchdown grab on a 13-yard, over-the-shoulder snag in the back corner of the end zone. He recorded five catches for 49 yards and the lone touchdown.

Collins has always been immensely talented but has lacked strong quarterback play throughout his career. It will be interesting to see what happens should the Texans grab a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming draft.

Collins and the Texans fell to the New York Giants, 24-16.

Honorable Mentions: David Long Jr., CB Los Angeles Rams: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection; Devin Bush, LB Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 tackles; Aidan Hutchinson, DE Detroit Lions: 8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hit