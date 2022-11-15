Michigan’s offensive line named a semifinalist for the 2022 Joe Moore Award

There have been some excellent offensive lines in Ann Arbor since Jim Harbaugh has taken over as head coach for the Michigan Wolverines, but none have been as talented or successful as the 2021 and 2022 units.

For the second consecutive season, Sherrone Moore’s group has been announced as semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in college football.

The Foundation for Teamwork today revealed the nine semifinalists for the 2022 Joe Moore Award presented to college football's Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit #IAmBecauseOfUs pic.twitter.com/aift2IOdzB — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) November 15, 2022

Michigan’s offense is No. 4 in the nation in rushing yards per game, which is second on this list behind only Air Force (No. 1). They are also No. 5 in the country in points per game just behind USC (No. 3) and Tennessee (No. 1) among the semifinalists.

The Wolverines won the Joe Moore Award last season and if they were to win again, they would be the first program to win it in back-to-back years. They would also be the second program overall to win the award twice overall, tying the Alabama Crimson Tide who won in 2015 and 2020.

“For games played through Nov. 12, the 2022 Joe Moore Award semifinalists have a combined record of 76-14 and represent four FBS conferences,” according a press release. “Combined, these teams average 483.2 total yards per game (compared to national average of 394.2) and 231.1 rushing yards per game (compared to national average 159.8), and represent four of the top-10 and seven of the top-25 in the latest AP Poll.”

What seemed to seal the deal last season for Michigan was its dominant performance over Ohio State where Hassan Haskins rushed for five touchdowns and the team had 297 yards on the ground. A performance like that in 2022 would give the Wolverines a great chance of winning the Joe Moore Award for the second time in as many years.