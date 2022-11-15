Jesse Minter nominated for the Broyles Award as nation’s top assistant coach

The Michigan Wolverines went through a massive shift on the defensive side of the ball from 2021 to 2022. A star studded defense that was one of the best units in the country lost their four best players with Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daxton Hill and Josh Ross all heading to the NFL. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald also left to join John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens after just one season in Ann Arbor.

With a bunch of new faces on the defensive side of the ball and several players asked to step up, first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has been outstanding. The unit has allowed just three second-half points in the last five games, making them the No. 1 defense in the country in both yards allowed and points allowed.

Because of all that, Minter has been nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s best assistant coach.

Here is the complete list of 2022 Broyles Award nominees! pic.twitter.com/99628BeS1t — BROYLES AWARD (@BroylesAward) November 15, 2022

The list is long, but not many have the resume Minter has up to this point in the season. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 22, with the finalists coming a week later. Expect to see Minter’s name to continue to climb the list if the Wolverines find success towards the end of the regular season.

Michigan has a history of winning the award, as Josh Gattis won it last season. Don Brown also won it back in 2016. Other former Wolverines coaches to be honored include Terry Malone (2003), Fred Jackson (2000), Jim Herman (1997), and Greg Mattison (1996, 2011).

The 2022 Broyles Award winner will be at a ceremony announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6.