Betting the Big Ten: Week 12

Week 11 brought us the sweet taste of victory via Michigan’s second string offense leading a late fourth quarter drive to cover. It also brought us the agony of defeat as Michigan State only had to stop a 4th and 28 with 47 seconds remaining. What did the Spartans do? They ending up allowing a touchdown pass.

All-in-all, we went a solid 4-3 this week. It feels nice to be back in the win column.

Here’s what’s in store for this week. All lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Illinois at Michigan (-18), O/U 41, Noon

Both teams are 6-4 on the season against the spread. Michigan has routinely bashed inferior opponents in the second half. If we’ve learned anything about Illinois these past few weeks, it’s that its fraudulent as a Big Ten contender. Give me the Wolverines.

The pick: Michigan -18

Wisconsin (-11.5) at Nebraska, O/U 39, Noon

A whopping 82% of the money is on Nebraska, which is shocking to me. Nebraska has major injury concerns following the trip to Ann Arbor, but I don’t necessarily believe in the Badgers either. In their last four head-to-head matchups, the over has hit easily. I don’t believe Nebraska will get hit with as bad of weather as the rest of the Midwest this weekend.

The pick: Over 39

Northwestern at Purdue (-18.5), O/U 44.5, Noon

As an underdog, Northwestern is 4-3 at covering the spread this season. Conversely, Purdue is a mere 1-3 at covering the spread when favored. The Boilermakers have routinely let me down and underperformed this year when I’ve picked them to cover. In cold and potentially rainy conditions, give me the Wildcats to keep it close-ish just as they did with Ohio State and Penn State.

The pick: Northwestern +18.5

Indiana at Michigan State (-10), O/U 47.5, Noon

Indiana has been horrible at covering the spread this season, going a measly 3-7. On the road against a team that would become bowl eligibility if they win, I struggle to see Indiana putting up much of a fight this weekend. Michigan State has also covered three out of the last four games. Give me the Spartans.

The pick: Michigan State -10

Ohio State (-27.5) at Maryland, O/U 63, 3:30 p.m.

On the surface, 63 sounds like a ton of points. However, in their last five matchups head-to-head, these teams have scored 65, 76, 103, 87 and 83 points. Those are some ridiculous point totals. I would kick myself if I took the under here.

The pick: Over 63

Penn State (-19) at Rutgers, O/U 45, 3:30 p.m.

Penn State is 6-2 at covering the spread when favored. The Nittany Lions are also 4-0 at covering on the road. The 19-point spread doesn’t seem huge given how well they have played the past two weeks. Look for Penn State to easily advance to 9-2 overall and continue to make both Michigan’s and Ohio State’s resumes better.

The pick: Penn State -19

Iowa at Minnesota (-2.5), O/U 32.5, 4:00 p.m.

I’ll admit, this is the only selection here that I didn’t do immense research on. It is destiny that Iowa will somehow, some way find its way back to the Big Ten Championship. Only the football gods would allow an offense as putrid as the Hawkeyes to set foot in Indianapolis, but I wholeheartedly believe that it is going to happen, no matter the odds.

The pick: Iowa ML

As always, please bet responsibly.