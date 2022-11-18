Michigan jersey combo revealed ahead of Illinois game

It’s an old-school Big Ten tilt at The Big House on Saturday — No. 3 Michigan (10-0) vs. Illinois (7-3).

Michigan has released its jersey combo each Friday before their game on Saturday, and it appears Michigan is going with a “classic” look versus the Fighting Illini.

Michigan will be wearing blue jerseys, and maize pants, with white gloves, socks, and accessories.

This marks the first time this season that Michigan’s opted for this combination which includes all-white accessories. However, this is the fifth time they’ve worn the blue jersey with maize pants. It really hasn’t mattered what combo they’ve used, they keep on winnin’.

The game against Illinois is the last home game of the season for the Wolverines, and it’s also senior day. We’ll see if the classic look is a winning one tomorrow afternoon.