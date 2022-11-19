Blake Corum injured vs. Illinois

In the second quarter of Michigan’s home game against Illinois, a key contributor went down for the Wolverines.

Heisman contending running back Blake Corum was hit hard and immediately grabbed his left knee. Corum fumbled the ball on the play and Illinois recovered the ball.

Blake Corum injured on this play, went right to holding his knee. pic.twitter.com/BBhJlCkcvp — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 19, 2022

Corum was down on the field for at least a couple of minutes, with trainers stretching his leg and knee out. Corum was eventually able to get up and walk with a slight limp to the locker room without assistance.

Before heading to the locker room Corum rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown.

This is a developing story.