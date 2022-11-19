Jim Harbaugh updates Blake Corum’s injury status

Michigan running back Blake Corum went down with an injury late in the second quarter on Saturday afternoon during their 19-17 win over Illinois.

Blake Corum injured on this play, went right to holding his knee. pic.twitter.com/BBhJlCkcvp — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 19, 2022

Corum grabbed his left knee but was ultimately able to walk off under his own power and head to the locker room. Corum returned for one carry in the second half for five yards on Michigan’s first possession of the half. However, the likes of C.J. Stokes and Isaiah Gash carried the load the rest of the way.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about Corum’s status at his postgame presser. He said that they’ll see how he feels tomorrow.

“Structurally good, which is great news,” Harbaugh said.

Corum finished the day with 108 yards and one touchdown and his health and availability will be incredibly important, as the 11-0 Wolverines have a tilt with Ohio State in Columbus next Saturday.