Michigan football redshirt tracker: Illinois

The Michigan Wolverines improved to 11-0, besting the scrappy Illinois Fighting Illini, 19-17. This feat marks Michigan’s first back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time since Fielding H. Yost’s 1902 and 1903 crews — a truly outstanding accomplishment in the program’s illustrious history.

Even though the Wolverines heavily called upon their reserves to win this rock fight, there are no updates to our season-long tabulation of redshirt statuses.

Players who already burned their redshirt prior to the Nebraska game

TE Colston Loveland

LB Jimmy Rolder

DL Mason Graham

CB Will Johnson

Edge Micah Pollard

WR Darrius Clemons

Edge Derrick Moore

DL Kenneth Grant

RB CJ Stokes

WR Amorion Walker

WR Tyler Morris

Will Johnson and Mason Graham have emerged as studs in their respective positions. Graham was a force on the defensive interior, and Johnson might actually be Michigan’s best coverage corner.

C.J. Stokes was thrust into the spotlight after Blake Corum suffered an injury late in the second. His lackluster 3.3 yards per carry was a direct byproduct of the Illini stacking 8+ in the box on most of the snaps he saw.

Loveland started in place of the injured Luke Schoonmaker for the second straight week, catching three passes for a team-high 50 yards.

Freshmen who haven’t played in more than four games