Michigan remains in top-3 of AP Poll going into rivalry week

For the third consecutive week, the Michigan Wolverines are ranked as the No. 3 team in the country, according to college football writers voting in the AP Poll.

A banged up Wolverines squad was able to win a nail-biter over the Fighting Illini on Saturday, with kicker Jake Moody kicking the game-winning field goal to seal the 19-17 victory.

We saw no movement in the top four, with Georgia staying at No. 1, Ohio State holding steady at No. 2 and TCU staying at No. 4.

We did have some significant movement in the top 10. Tennessee dropped four spots to No. 9 after getting blown out by South Carolina yesterday. USC took its spot at No. 5 after beating UCLA. Clemson and Oregon each jumped two spots to No. 7 and No. 10 after beating Miami and Utah, respectively.

The most anticipated game of the season is almost here, as the Wolverines are set to take on the Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 26. That game in Columbus is set to kick off at noon on FOX.