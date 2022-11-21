Jake Moody wins Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after game-winning FG against Illinois

Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody is once again being recognized by the Big Ten, as the senior took home the Special Teams Player of the Week in the conference after his dominant performance on Senior Day against Illinois at the Big House this past Saturday.

Moody went 4-for-4 on field goals distances of 33, 35, 41, and 46 yards, and converted his lone extra point. Three of his field goals were in the fourth quarter alone, with his final kick being the game-winner with just nine seconds left in the game.

Jake Moody, the reigning Lou Groza Award winner, keeps Michigan's undefeated season alive pic.twitter.com/cmldwP2VtV — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 19, 2022

Moody has won the award five times throughout his career, including three times this year.

After the Illinois game, head coach Jim Harbaugh “nominated” Moody for legendary status at the University of Michigan. With the body of work he has put in throughout his career in the maize and blue, I completely agree.

The reigning Lou Groza Award winner may be the best kicker in U-M history — I don’t think that is a hot take by any means. He’s never missed an extra point in his career and has converted 65 field goals, a school record. He has made 25 field goals this season alone, matching a season-high for any Michigan kicker ever.

The Wolverines will need Moody, along with everybody else, to be on their A-game this Saturday as they face off against Ohio State in Columbus at noon.