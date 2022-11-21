ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into The Game

In the final regular season ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings, the Michigan Wolverines remain in the No. 4 spot, still two spots behind the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The FPI gives Michigan a 28.2% chance to win its first game in Columbus since 2000, and a 24% chance to win the Big Ten.

But ESPN is much higher on the Wolverines’ playoff odds, giving them a whopping 72.2% chance to make it in. Meanwhile, Georgia and Ohio State are considered near locks for the playoff, with 97.7% and 93.8% odds, respectively. Tennessee’s faceplant against South Carolina opens the door for a host of combinations for the playoff. TCU, Clemson and USC are Michigan’s biggest competition for the final two spots, with 54.4%, 33.1% and 14.5% odds to make the playoff, respectively.

These odds, however, will mean nothing if Michigan can pull off what we all are hoping and praying for: beating Ohio State.