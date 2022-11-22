How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 12

A lot of top teams had close games, or lost, against lesser opponents this past week. The penultimate week of the regular season was certainly an eventful one.

Let’s check on how the Michigan Wolverines’ opponents did on Saturday:

Colorado State: 24-12 L against Air Force

The Rams have now lost four games in a row as a disappointing season is coming to an end. Colorado State is 2-9.

Hawaii: 31-25 W against UNLV

It was a big week for the Rainbow Warriors, snapping a four-game losing streak to get to 3-9. Hawaii still has one game left against San Jose State.

UConn: 34-17 L against Army

The scorching hot Huskies were finally beaten this week when they fell on the road to Army. UConn had won three in a row and will finish the season 6-6, a tremendous season for the program. The Huskies are bowl eligible but not guaranteed a bowl game as an independent.

Maryland/Ohio State: Ohio State wins 43-30

Like Michigan, Ohio State also seemed to be looking forward to a certain game this weekend. Maryland played the Buckeyes tough and almost pulled off a big upset, but Ohio State got the win in the end.

We now have 11-0 vs. 11-0. Buckle up. Just beat Ohio State.

Iowa: 13-10 W against Minnesota

There were so many jokes about Iowa throughout the season because of the offense, and now the Hawkeyes have won four games in a row and are a win against Nebraska away from going to the Big Ten Championship.

If Iowa can win this week, that would help boost Michigan’s resume as the Hawkeyes could slide into the top-25.

Indiana/Michigan State: Indiana wins 39-31 (2OT)

This one was huge for Michigan State as a win would’ve made the Spartans bowl eligible, but now they have to beat Penn State on the road to go bowling.

The Spartans were up 24-7 at halftime, blew the lead, then had a 22-yard chip shot to win the game as time expired and missed. Tough loss. Keep choppin’ though.

Penn State/Rutgers: Penn State wins 55-10

Penn State has taken care of business against every team on the schedule besides Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have Michigan State at home this weekend with a chance to get to double-digit wins and a New Year’s Six game.

Nebraska: 15-14 L against Wisconsin

Nebraska with yet another close loss. The Cornhuskers have eight losses, and five of those have been by one possession. It’ll be a long offseason in Lincoln.