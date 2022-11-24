BLACK FRIDAY: Huge deals on Michigan merchandise, 20-90% off at BreakingT!

If you’re a fan of the Michigan Wolverines and are looking for some merchandise for your family or friends — or even yourself — I’ve got just what you’re looking for: a KILLER Black Friday deal with our friends at BreakingT!

*** HOLIDAY DEALS ***

This year, BreakingT has a Greatest Hits Collection and Holiday Clearance Collection, with items ranging from 20-90% off. That includes some Michigan merch, including the “Do The Michigan” hockey shirt, the “Big Win at the Big House” shirt and the “Pump it Up Big Ten Champions” shirt.

These deals are live RIGHT NOW and will be going on through Cyber Monday, so you’ve got yourself some time if you’re trying to get out of your turkey coma first before making any holiday shopping decisions.

What are you waiting for? Go snag yourself and your loved ones some amazingly comfortable Michigan merch from the good people at BreakingT.