Survey Results: More than half of Michigan fans think the Wolverines take down OSU

We are less than 24 hours away from the greatest rivalry of all time writing another chapter in the history books — The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. No one knows how this game is going to unfold, but we’ll find out soon enough.

In the meantime, let’s get to this week’s Reacts Survey answers. Among the questions we asked you this week pertained to the defensive players. We all know OSU has a slew of highly talented receivers and an NFL caliber quarterback throwing them the ball. Of the following players — Mike Morris, DJ Turner, Mazi Smith, Junior Colson — which one needs to step up and have a major impact for the Wolverines to have a shot at winning this one?

The leading vote-getter was Morris with 47% of the vote. Following him are Turner with 29%, Smith with 14% and Colson with 10% of the votes.

We then asked you about the College Football Playoff. Hypothetically speaking, if the Wolverines dropped this game, do you think they still make it in? Michigan fans aren’t feeling too confident in this one, as 25% of voters think the Wolverines will still get there if they lose this Saturday.

Finally, we asked a pretty straightforward question — will Michigan beat Ohio State, will Michigan lose but cover the spread, or will Michigan lose and not cover? Wolverines fans are feeling pretty good heading into The Game, with 55% of the voters saying Michigan is going to win the game. Another 27% said Michigan will lose but not cover the spread, while 18% said Michigan will lose but cover.

Which way did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments and, as always, thanks so much for participating!

