Michigan announces uniform combo for The Game

The most important game of the season for the Michigan Wolverines is tomorrow and for The Game, they’ll be wearing all white on the road in Columbus.

This is the second time this season the Wolverines have worn all white, with the first being in the road win over Rutgers. Personally, I’m more of a fan of the all-blue look (plus from a superstition standpoint, it’s what they wore in last year’s game, albeit it was a home game), but the all-white is a nice change of pace.

This game has major implications: not only will the winner get a chance to win the Big Ten Championship against what should be a much weaker Big Ten West opponent, they will also pretty much be guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The greatest rivalry in all of sports is set to kick off at noon on FOX. Maize n Brew has plenty of coverage to get you ready for this one, and we’ll also have coverage during and after the game from Columbus.