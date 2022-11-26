Report: Blake Corum, other injured Wolverines expected to play at Ohio State

According to both ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum is expected to suit up and play in this afternoon’s game at Ohio State. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic adds that Corum will “likely be limited with how dynamic he is” due to his injury.

Additionally, Webb reports that defensive end Mike Morris, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, running back Donovan Edwards and offensive lineman Trevor Keegan are all expected to play in the top-three matchup as well.

Meanwhile for Ohio State, Feldman reports that wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson are both out. Running back Miyan Williams, however, is expected to play.

This is fantastic news for the Wolverines, as all those guys missed the game at the Big House last week against Illinois. Corum left that game shortly before halftime due to a knee injury. He came back for one play but sat out the rest of the game.

With the Big Ten East and a shot at the College Football Playoff on the line, Michigan needs all the help it can get for today’s game. With all these guys back in action, the Wolverines will have a good shot here.

The Wolverines will take on Ohio State at noon today on FOX.