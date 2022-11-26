Game Thread: No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State

This game requires no introduction: the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, the greatest rivalry in sports. With the Big Ten title, a playoff berth and a national championship potentially hanging in the balance, there is no room for error. Anything else I could write would fail miserably at encapsulating the magnitude of this year’s iteration of The Game, so I’ll let the Maize and Blue do the talking for me.

But that doesn’t mean we have remained idle. Andrew Bailey does a phenomenal job recounting the last time Ohio State and Michigan faced each other with 11-0 records: the 2006 “Game of the Century.” Michigan will need to have the game of a lifetime from several star players if it hopes to upset the Buckeyes, and it won’t take too many guesses to identify who the three most essential Wolverines are.

Speaking of key Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy will need to be extra, extra zen under center to get Michigan a win at Ohio Stadium for the first time in his lifetime.

And, without further ado, here is the game info for The Game:

Game Info

Teams: No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH

Kickoff: Noon

Television: FOX

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan +8; O/U: 55.5

Today’s question: Will Blake Corum be ready to play?

The fact of the matter is Michigan’s heart and soul are personified in the 5-foot-8 beast of a running back. Without him last week, the Wolverine’s offense was a shell of itself and relied on the trusty leg of Jake Moody to lift them to victory. Michigan will need the game of a lifetime from many a Wolverine, but there is no player more central to Michigan’s chances of immortality than Corum. The stage is set for what could be a Heisman-winning performance, but will he be healthy enough to play to his legendary potential?