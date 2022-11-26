WATCH: After beating Ohio State, Michigan football fires up crowd at hockey game

Hours after taking down Ohio State in Columbus, the Michigan Wolverines traveled back to Ann Arbor and celebrated the win by showing up to the Michigan hockey program’s game against Harvard.

Would have been worth the penalty! pic.twitter.com/wcMstitDVI — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 27, 2022

Head coach Jim Harbaugh looked pretty fired up when he hit the ice, too.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a former high school hockey player, was giving some love to Michigan goalie Erik Portillo.

Mutual respect between JJ McCarthy and Erik Portillo... in the middle of a hockey game.



MICHIGAN. pic.twitter.com/ZPRZ6w4AFp — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 27, 2022

The entire crowd was electric when the football team came through.

I’d imagine this is just one of several stops for the football team this evening.