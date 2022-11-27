Michigan football redshirt tracker: Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines pummeled the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday afternoon, marking the program’s first win in Columbus since 2000. While no true freshman used up their redshirt to play in The Game, several of them who burned their redshirt before Saturday made seismic impacts on the outcome of the most important game of their lives up to this point.

Michigan’s future is even brighter than the sunny skies that graced the otherwise drab facade of Ohio Stadium.

Players who already burned their redshirt prior to the Ohio State game

TE Colston Loveland

LB Jimmy Rolder

DL Mason Graham

CB Will Johnson

Edge Micah Pollard

WR Darrius Clemons

Edge Derrick Moore

DL Kenneth Grant

RB CJ Stokes

WR Amorion Walker

WR Tyler Morris

Colston Loveland has emerged as one of the best offensive weapons on this team. His 45-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half showed that Michigan was truly in it to win it and gave the Wolverines a lead it would never relinquish.

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder has added much-needed depth on the second level of Michigan’s defense and racked up two total tackles.

Will Johnson’s physical, intelligent brand of pass coverage kept the explosive Buckeye wideouts at bay. His eight total tackles led the team and prove that Ohio State wanted to challenge Johnson. Yet, that endeavor largely fell flat, as he was never beaten in man-to-man coverage. The sky is the limit for this Detroit native.

C.J. Stokes got in on the action with a total of five yards rushing on two attempts, largely because the Buckeyes committed to stopping the run at all costs.

These freshmen personify the positive trajectory of the Michigan Wolverines heading into the Big Ten Championship and beyond. Rain or shine, these Wolverines will come to play.

Freshmen who haven’t played in more than four games