Michigan climbs to its highest ranking in AP Poll all season

In the latest AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines have claimed to their highest spot all season, as they’re now ranked as the No. 2 team in the country.

Georgia is still the top dog, with TCU, USC and Ohio State rounding out the top five. Barring any major losses in conference championship week, those five teams are in the best position to make it to the College Football Playoff.

Michigan is coming off its biggest win of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road, 45-23. Despite Blake Corum being out the majority of this game, the Wolverines still rushed for 252 yards, with Donovan Edwards having 216 of those yards and two touchdowns.

J.J. McCarthy wasn’t perfect, but he had a decent game stats-wise (12-of-24, 263 yards, 27 rushing yards, four total touchdowns) and made big plays when he needed to. Wideout Cornelius Johnson is never going to have to buy a beer in the city of Ann Arbor again, as he had four catches for 160 yards and two big touchdowns that swung the momentum in Michigan’s favor.

Michigan will represent the Big Ten East in the conference championship and will take on the 8-4 Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.