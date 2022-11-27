Jim Harbaugh wants flag planted at Ohio State displayed in Michigan’s museum

Once the clock hit zero and the final whistle sounded Michigan celebrated their 45-23 win over Ohio State in memorable fashion. It was the first time the Wolverines toppled the Buckeyes in Columbus since 2000, and cornerback Mike Sainristil envisioned planting the Michigan flag at midfield since last January.

Michigan plants the “M” flag at Ohio Stadium



pic.twitter.com/LB1TxD1cVB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 26, 2022

Speaking it into existence. Being able to do that feels great,” Sainristil said.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the flag being planted. Harbaugh was cool with it, and he wants to put the flag on display.

“I want to get that flag,” Harbaugh said on Sunday. “I want to get that flag and put in our museum.”

Harbaugh noted there’s already plenty of fuel to the rivalry and it was clear he doesn’t think the flag being planted is something to make a big deal about.

“There’s songs. They have songs — the one about how they don’t give a damn about the whole state of Michigan. It’s all good. It’s been going on for a century. It’s all good.”

It’s definitely all good for the Wolverines, who are now 12-0 and will be heading to Indianapolis next Saturday to take on Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game.

“Very blessed to be having the time of my life right now,” Harbaugh said.

How long can Michigan keep the good times rolling?