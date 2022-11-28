Big Ten fines Michigan State for tunnel incident, suspends Khary Crump 8 games in 2023

It’s been over a month since two Michigan players were assaulted by multiple members of the Michigan State Spartans.
Since that night in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, suspensions were self-imposed by MSU head coach Mel Tucker, and last week seven of those players were charged for their involvement. Six of the players received misdemeanor charges, and Khary Crump received one count of felonious assault, the most serious charge of them all.
The Big Ten Conference hasn’t talked on the matter, until now.
In a statement by the conference and commissioner Kevin Warren, it was announced the Big Ten has fined Michigan State $100,000 for the incident, and Crump will be suspended the first eight games of the 2023 season. The conference ruled the other players who were suspended have already received a sufficient suspension. Michigan also received a public reprimand due to not meeting the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.
Read the full statement below.
ROSEMONT, lll. — The Big Ten Conference has thoroughly reviewed the postgame altercations between the Michigan State University and the University of Michigan football teams at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 29, 2022.
The conference determined that during the postgame, seven Michigan State University football student-athletes participated in the hitting, kicking or using of their helmet to strike University of Michigan student-athletes. One additional Michigan State University student-athlete was involved in the incident, but it is inconclusive as to whether he actively participated in the physical altercation.
A Michigan State University football staff member was involved in a separate sportsmanship matter, which was in violation of the Big Ten Conference Sportsmanship Policy.
The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.
Members of both teams did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions.
“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” stated Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions.”
To respect the integrity of the investigation by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (UMDPSS), the conference deferred its initial findings and disciplinary action until their investigation was complete. The conference is grateful to the University of Michigan and Michigan State University for their transparent collaboration with law enforcement and the conference, and for the methodical investigation completed by UMDPSS.
The conference will review additional evidence as it becomes available, and take further action as needed.
The Big Ten Conference is imposing the following disciplinary action:
University of Michigan Disciplinary Action:
In accordance with the protocol outlined in the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy, a public reprimand is issued to the University of Michigan.
Michigan State University Fine: $ 100,000.00
Disciplinary Action:Four games from the incident date, plus the first eight games of the 2023 season.
Student-Athlete: Khary Crump, Cornerback, # 14
Four games from the incident date. Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed.
Student-Athlete: Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Defensive End, # 19
Student-Athlete: Angelo Grose, Safety, # 15
Student-Athlete: Justin White, Cornerback, # 30
Student-Athlete: Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker, # 4
Student-Athlete: Brandon Wright, Defensive End, #26
Student-Athlete: Zion Young, Defensive End, #18
Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed.
Student-Athlete: Malcolm Jones, Safety, # 36
Sufficiently addressed by Michigan State University
Football staff member
