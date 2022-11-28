Big Ten fines Michigan State for tunnel incident, suspends Khary Crump 8 games in 2023

It’s been over a month since two Michigan players were assaulted by multiple members of the Michigan State Spartans.

Since that night in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, suspensions were self-imposed by MSU head coach Mel Tucker, and last week seven of those players were charged for their involvement. Six of the players received misdemeanor charges, and Khary Crump received one count of felonious assault, the most serious charge of them all.

The Big Ten Conference hasn’t talked on the matter, until now.

In a statement by the conference and commissioner Kevin Warren, it was announced the Big Ten has fined Michigan State $100,000 for the incident, and Crump will be suspended the first eight games of the 2023 season. The conference ruled the other players who were suspended have already received a sufficient suspension. Michigan also received a public reprimand due to not meeting the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy.

Read the full statement below.