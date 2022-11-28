ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan heading into Big Ten Championship

In a rather perplexing update of ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings, the Michigan Wolverines stay put in the No. 4 spot. That is one beneath the Ohio State Buckeyes, whom they throttled, 45-23, on Saturday. In another head-scratching twist, ESPN claims Michigan has only the second-best resume in the nation, behind TCU.

According to the FPI, the Wolverines have an 89% of beating the Purdue Boilermakers in Indianapolis and bringing home the Big Ten Championship for the second year in a row. On the national stage, Michigan has a 97.2% chance of making the playoff, a 48.5% chance of making it to the National Championship and a 23.4% chance of winning it.

The Maize and Blue’s biggest competition for a natty come from the Georgia Bulldogs with a nation-leading 39% chance of winning it, followed by – I kid you not – Ohio State, TCU, Alabama and USC, with 24.3%, 7.8%, 3.8% and 1.1% odds, respectively.

Once again, these odds mean next to nothing if Michigan can build on the world-beating showing it had at Ohio Stadium.