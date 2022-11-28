Michigan RB Donovan Edwards wins Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after dominant performance against OSU

After a stellar showing against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan Wolverines sophomore running back Donovan Edwards has won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Boom!



TD runs of 7️⃣5️⃣ and 8️⃣5️⃣ yards with 216 rushing yards overall earns @DEdwards__ B1G Offensive Player of the Week honors!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/P3MLbuqZeE — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 28, 2022

The West Bloomfield native ran the ball 22 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan’s victory over Ohio State. He also had two receptions for nine yards.

As the graphic above details, Edwards’ two touchdown runs went for 75 yards and 85 yards, both coming in the second half and both coming at ideal times for the Wolverines.

With star running back Blake Corum sidelines for much of the game due to the knee injury he sustained the week prior against Illinois, Edwards was tasked with putting the team on his back later in the contest. Once J.J. McCarthy was finding success through the air, the Buckeyes changed up their defensive strategy, which allowed for gaping holes to be created by the offensive lineman and for Edwards to pick up big run after big run.

In total this season, even with the emergence of Corum, Edwards has compiled 687 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 92 carries (7.5 yards per carry). He also has 16 receptions on the year for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

This is Edwards’ first offensive player of the week. The last Michigan player to win the award was Corum for his performance earlier this season against MSU.