Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 12

Week 12 was quite a struggle for several former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL. DPJ was held in check and none of the running games behind our offensive linemen could generate much success. With our staples from earlier in the season out due to injury (Rashan Gary, Kwity Paye, Jourdan Lewis, etc.), the pickings were slim this week. However, there were still a few standouts.

Here are three of the top performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Brady has had an up-and-down season this year with the Bucs, but things have been going slightly better as of late. He went 29-of-43 and threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. While not a record-breaking performance by any stretch of the imagination, he was able to lead the Bucs to overtime.

Sadly, Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Browns, 23-17, in overtime.

Devin Bush, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

On Monday night, Bush posted his second-best game of the season. He was in on eight tackles and chipped in a pass deflection. Only in Week 3 against Cleveland did he have more tackles (11). He hasn’t ascended into stardom in his fourth season in the NFL, but he has become a reliable starter. This year is easily his best season since his rookie year.

Bush and the Steelers defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17.

Chris Wormley, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wormley has had a pretty quiet year in Pittsburgh this year. The six-year veteran in the NFL has slowly and steadily anchored their aging defensive line. On Monday Night Football, he didn’t record many stats but what he did was important — recovering a goal-line fumble when he wrestled the ball away from Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan for a crucial turnover. He also chipped in two tackles.

Honorable Mentions: Josh Uche, OLB New England: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit; Jabrill Peppers, S New England: 3 tackles; Nico Collins, WR Houston: 6 receptions, 44 yards; Frank Clark, DE Kansas City: 6 tackles, 1 pass deflection