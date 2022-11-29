Michigan DC Jesse Minter named a finalist for the Broyles Award

Announced on Monday afternoon, Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was named a finalist for the Broyles Award.

He is one of five finalists, joining Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.

Congratulations to the 2022 Broyles Award Finalists! The next stop is the Award Ceremony on 12/6 in Little Rock!



In his first year as Michigan’s defensive coordinator, Minter has done wonders continuing the style of defense established last year under Mike Macdonald. Michigan’s defense ranks No. 2 in total defense, No. 3 in rushing defense and No. 11 in passing defense.

I think Minter has a legitimate shot to win the award. This would be Michigan’s second straight year with an assistant coach winning this award, as former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis won the Broyles last year. He faces some pretty stiff competition to win, but the work Minter has done this year has been incredible, especially considering the talent the Wolverines lost on defense from a year ago.